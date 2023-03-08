Property of the week: Oaklands Road, Grasscroft

BEING sold with no onward chain. Positioned on one of the most prestigious roads in Saddleworth is this executive detached residence in Grasscroft. A bespoke designed property which was constructed in 2005 and has generously sized rooms throughout the home. Beautiful countryside views of local Saddleworth landscape can be seen from the garden and bedrooms whilst being within walking distance of both Greenfield and Uppermill villages.

Internally, the property is situated over three floors. The ground floor has a double garage, utility room, storage room and entrance hallway with stairs leading to the first floor. From there, you can access the lounge, dining room, sitting/study room, adjoining shower room, separate wc, kitchen, conservatory and storage cupboard. A further set of stairs places you on the second floor landing. There are three double bedrooms (one of which benefitting from a walk-in wardrobe and En-Suite), shower room, wc and storage cupboard. This truly splendid home has a good sized garden along with ample parking for the whole household with a large gated drive and integrated double garage.

Grasscroft is a desired residential village due to its close proximity to Greenfield and Uppermill villages with their wide array of amenities. Just a ten minute walk to Greenfield Railway Station with frequent links to Manchester and Leeds and a short drive to Dovestones Reservoir for lovely countryside walks. Frequent bus links offer direct access to all Saddleworth villages, Oldham town centre and further afield to Huddersfield.

This large residence offers the scope for creating open plan family living to the first floor with sleeping accommodation to the second floor. Stunning countryside views are enjoyed from the living spaces and further benefitted from the garden.

The property is securely accessed via a gated entrance for just two houses. Additional security benefits include a full intruder alarm system, secure window & door shutters and intercom access from the gated driveway entrance.

See more online at: https://www.kirkham-property.co.uk/property/oaklands-road-grasscroft-saddleworth/

