Property of the week: Redwood Road, Uppermill

Advertisement feature

We’ve teamed up with Kirkham Property to bring you the latest from the housing market in the area.

A beautifully appointed private residence offering west facing views from an elevated position across Uppermill, yet positioned within a five-minute walk of Uppermill High Street. The secure gated driveway leads to this superb lifestyle home which includes an amazing leisure suite with indoor swimming pool, sauna and bar offered across approximately 4300 square foot of accommodation.

This stone built detached home was originally built in 1997 and provides four large double bedrooms all of which have en-suite facilities and three of them have walk in wardrobe areas. The versatile living space provides two separate reception rooms along with the large open-plan kitchen/dining/living space. Direct access to the roof terrace with panoramic views is from two of the living areas and the owners also have the benefit of a useful utility room and home office. Packed full of smart home comforts the current owners have lovingly extended and renovated the property over recent years.

Part of the extension was to create a stylish leisure suite, the main feature of which is the indoor swimming pool. The room has full bi-folding doors and faces west and therefore the pool almost feels outdoors in the summer months when these are open! A sauna provides obvious health and relaxation benefits and the space has a shower room and WC. Situated next to the swimming pool separated by a large glass window is the Bar! This could easily be utilised as a Gym and either way provides a light and airy space to “entertain” or “work out” with full visibility over the swimming pool.

The property shares its position beyond the entrance gates with one other detached property maintained to a high standard also. Driveway parking is for multiple vehicles and an electric charging point has been installed. A double garage provides more secure parking and has access to the house from this location.

Garden areas surround the property and therefore natural light is in abundance at all times of day but the real treat is the main garden area. Due to its slightly elevated position and west facing nature you get the sun all afternoon and evening and when you couple this with panoramic views it really is very special. The owners have installed a home office with all creature comforts which of course has a multitude of uses. Tiered from the living areas down, across a large terrace with glass balustrade, patio below from the leisure suite and then laid to lawn with climbing frame and trampoline to keep the kids entertained. The built in BBQ is the favoured spot of one of the owners for obvious reasons!

A gate to the rear of the property allows access to fields behind taking you straight up to pots and pans and beyond to Dovestone if you have the time. Dog walks, hiking, fell running and everyday walks are literally direct from the garden. The side gate sees a pathway down to Uppermill High Street in around five minutes or so giving this property the best of both worlds between village amenities and country living.

View online: https://www.kirkham-property.co.uk/property/redwood-road-uppermill-saddleworth/

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print

