Property of the week: Ryefields Drive, Uppermill

JUST a stonesthrow from all of Uppermill’s conveniences is Glanfa, a gated detached home spanning over 2,500 sq.ft.

Pristinely presented for sale in one of the most sought after locations within Saddleworth, the home has been completely renovated by the current owners to provide an opulently finished family home.

Glanfa is secluded away from the hustle and bustle of Uppermill’s High Street via a private road. Located towards the end of the street, electric gates will open up to a large driveway for multiple vehicles. You will then step foot into the ground floor entrance hallway, which is underfloor heated and has a staircase leading to the first floor.

To the ground floor there are two large double bedroom suites, both featuring their own En-Suite facilities and offer splendid views towards Pots & Pans. The ground floor also has an integrated single garage with laundry room adjacently positioned.

As you follow the staircase to the first floor, immediately you are greeted to a most impressive lounge with multi fuel stove and dual aspect, flooding the room with natural light and maximising the views on show across the pristine Saddleworth landscape.

The first floor hallway features hard wearing Bamboo flooring, with a floor to ceiling window providing a focal point. From the hallway, double doors flow into a stunning and sizeable kitchen/dining space.

Fitted with the highest quality units, granite work surfaces and standout Ilve cooker. The kitchen affords a breakfast bar with large dining space to create the central family hub of the home. No expense has been spared in creating this purposeful space.

The first floor features a two further double bedrooms, one has a modern and bright En-Suite whilst the other has a raised ceiling height with solar powered Velux skylights and Juliette balcony to the front. A shower room is also found on the first floor along with access to the large loft space.

The kitchen naturally leads to outside, with bi-folding doors to the front and rear aspects. A fantastic hosting balcony is to the front, looking over towards Pots & Pans and Dovestones Reservoir.

The rear bi-folds open to the landscaped garden which has beautifully tended lawns and a raised seating space, perfect for spending time enjoying the tranquillity of the garden. Gardens wrap around the home to all sides and are not overlooked thanks to established border hedging and mature trees.

The current owners have had planning permission granted for an extension to the side to include a home office as well as utilising the loft space on offer to create an additional bedroom suite which features a walk in wardrobe with its own En-Suite. Further details are provided to the end of the listing.

Uppermill is the heart of the popular Saddleworth collection of villages. Everyday amenities are within the village as being on the doorstep of the beautiful Pennine countryside.

Indeed, a few minutes walk from the home is a part of the Pennine Bridleway, connecting the villages of Greenfield, Uppermill, Diggle and Denshaw.

Fitted with an intruder alarm panel as well as security cameras for added peace of mind.

A truly forever family home just a few minutes walk from the High Street, viewings are highly recommended to appreciate the standard of finish throughout. Call the Uppermill team today to enquire further.

