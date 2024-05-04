Property of the week: Sharon Avenue, Grasscroft

Situated on a small exclusive cul de sac within a sought after area of Grasscroft is this three/four bedroom detached bungalow positioned on a double plot, with ample driveway parking and a double garage with remote door. Situated on a small exclusive cul de sac within a sought after area of Grasscroft is this three/four bedroom detached bungalow positioned on a double plot, with ample driveway parking and a double garage with remote door.

Newly landscaped gardens can be found to all sides of the home and can be enjoyed throughout the year. There is also further scope for extension if required, whilst offering some superb far reaching views of the surrounding landscape.

The property has been finished to an exceptional standard and immaculately looked after throughout. The double height lounge with floor to ceiling windows in particular a real wow factor.

The property has two reception rooms, fitted bedroom furniture, main bathroom and en-suite to the master and further benefits from a utility room and plenty of storage off the double garage.

Greenfield and Mossley railway stations are equidistant from the property and both are just a few minutes by road. Bus routes are close by link neighbouring Saddleworth villages and surrounding towns, with the motorway network a little further afield. Families will be pleased with the great garden space surrounding the home.

Primary schools in both Grasscroft and Friezland are both within walking distance from the property, with Saddleworth Secondary School found a short drive away in Diggle.

Internal inspection is highly warranted to appreciate the standard of finish offered both internally and externally with the added benefit of no onward chain.

Contact Kirkham Property to arrange your viewing.

