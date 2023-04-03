Property of the week: Thornlee Court, Grotton

Situated on a secure gated development is this two bedroom first floor apartment. Thornlee Court is a popular community and this apartment is very well presented to the market for sale.

Located within the residential village of Grotton and offering lovely views from all rooms. The development dates back to 1974 and makes the ideal ‘lock up and leave’ property for those looking for a secure place to live.

With your own private entrance, there are stairs leading to the first floor. A great sized open plan room with a lovely specification kitchen, bright lounge and dining area. Doors lead to two fitted, double bedrooms and four piece bathroom suite.

Externally you get your own private garden which has a south westerly aspect and is relatively low maintenance. Additionally, there are communal garden areas around the development. A single detached garage is found to the side along with ample parking spaces for residents and visitors towards the development entrance.

Being sold in walk-in condition, the property is perfect for a professional couple or someone looking to downsize. Full gas central heating and double glazing is throughout.

Entrance

Accessed via your own secure entry door and obscured side window, the entrance is a useful space for cloaks with two under stairs storage cupboards, radiator and stairs to first floor.

Dining Area – 3.85m x 3.45m (12’7″ x 11’3″ Min.)

Good size with ample space for a dining table and chairs. The dining area is carpeted with access to a utility/freezer cupboard which is plumbed for a washing machine and space for dining table.

Lounge Area – 4.75m x 3.45m (15’7″ x 11’3″)

With fitted carpeting, radiator, feature living flame electric fire, large double glazed window and lovely onward views, open plan to kitchen.

Kitchen – 3.45m x 2.65m (11’3″ x 8’8″)

Fitted with high gloss wall and base units, coordinating granite work surfaces, Bosch oven, four zone induction hob, extractor hood, integrated microwave, integrated dishwasher, integrated under-counter fridge, 1 1/4 sink and drainer unit, solid wood flooring, radiator, double glazed window with lovely outlook to nearby countryside.

Bedroom – 3.9m x 3.65m (12’9″ x 11’11”)

A double bedroom with fitted wardrobes, carpeting, radiator, large double glazed window with far reaching views. Access to loft via retractable ladder, the loft has power, light and is boarded. The Vaillant combi boiler is also found within the loft.

Bedroom – 3.75m x 2.6m (12’3″ x 8’6″)

Further double bedroom with fitted wardrobes, fitted carpeting, radiator and double glazed window which looks out to the forecourt and further afield to countryside.

Bathroom – 2.7m x 2.15m (8’10” x 7’0″)

A four piece bathroom suite comprising Vileroy & Boch wc, Vileroy & Boch vanity hand wash basin, bath with separate mixer attachment, corner shower cubicle with Hansgrohe mains fed shower, tiled walls and floor, heated towel rail, storage cupboards, extractor fan, double glazed window.

Single Garage

Accessed via an up and over door with power and light.

Externally

Externally you get your own private garden which has a south westerly aspect and is relatively low maintenance. Additionally, there are communal garden areas around the development. In addition to a single garage, ample gated parking is found to the entrance of the development.

