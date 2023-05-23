Property of the week: Wool Road, Dobcross

Kirkham Property is pleased to offer this charming Grade II listed weavers cottage to the market with no onward chain in a convenient location.

A flat, fifteen minute walk takes you into the heart of Uppermill village whilst you can also walk along the Huddersfield Narrow Canal to access the villages of Diggle, Uppemill and Greenfield.

Containing character period features throughout, this makes the ideal purchase for a growing family or those looking for a slight downsize with walking routes available nearby.

Internally featuring living accommodation over three floors of entrance hall, lounge, kitchen/diner and rear hall/cloaks area to the ground floor. Off the first floor landing is a generous bedroom whilst stairs from the first floor landing lead to the second floor. From there, you can access two further bedrooms and bathroom.

Externally is a small forecourt with flower beds whilst the rear garden is tiered with low maintenance patio and decked areas. Ample street parking is available to the front on both sides of the road.

Dobcross village remains one of Saddleworth’s most popular places to live due to the charm and character of the buildings along with good pubs & schools. This particular property is a 30 second walk from the Navigation Inn, a minute walk away from accessing the Huddersfield Narrow Canal and a ten minute walk to Saddleworth Secondary School in nearby Diggle village.

Mullioned windows, exposed beams and cast iron fireplace & bread oven form part of this Grade II listed home’s character which dates back a number of centuries. The property also has the added benefit of a full intruder alarm system.

