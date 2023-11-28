Pros and Cons of Different Flooring

CHOOSING a floor for your home might not exactly sound like the most complicated task… well, maybe until you realise just how many types of flooring there are available and that each of them has pros and cons.

While it might be reasonable to say the pressure isn’t on for you to find your perfect flooring, it is also worth considering what it would be like to live with the ‘wrong’ type for you, and after forking out a pretty penny for it.

This is why this piece exists! It is going to explore some of the common flooring options you can get in your home, along with how they might benefit or hinder you.

This way, you can make the right choice for you and enjoy where you tread.

Hardwood Flooring

First off, let’s start with an expensive favourite – the hardwood floor. This option has been popular for decades, and for good reason.

Pro – Not only does it look extremely smart, with a look that has literally stood the test of time, but it will also add value to your home if you are looking to sell.

Con – That being said, hardwood flooring does come with a serious price tag that not everyone is able to afford. Not only that, but it will often need resurfacing every couple of years as it can be very prone to scratches, dents and water damage. This is definitely something to consider if you have pets, children or friends who love to wear high heels.

Tiles

Tiles are one of those excellent happy mediums that can provide style and luxury while being a little more robust than other hard floors, and can also come in a plethora of patterns, colours and material types. Take a look at this range of natural stone tiles for inspiration. This makes tile an excellent, well-rounded choice for many areas of the home.

Pro – The main pros of tile flooring (though different materials will vary) is that, in general, tiles are easy to keep clean and they will last well – two very important factors in flooring.

Con – That being said, different types of materials might need different treatments to keep them in good shape, and it can be a little more uncomfortable to walk on compared with traditional carpets.

Carpet

Carpet is a solid classic when it comes to the flooring department, and for good reason. It is comfortable, helps keep the toes warm and can bring a very pleasing and individual aesthetic to a room.

Pro – Who doesn’t want to feel like they are walking on clouds in their own home? Carpet also comes in a variety of different patterns and colours. If well taken care of, carpet will last for a long time and provide some welcome insulation to the floor.

Con – Carpet can be difficult to keep clean, especially if you have pets, children or allergies. Regular deep cleans (including washes) are needed to keep it in good condition and looking new. Not recommended to be looked at under a microscope.

