Greenfield pub applies for longer hours

A GREENFIELD pub has applied to Oldham Council for longer opening hours.

Punch Partnerships Ltd has submitted a premises licence variation application for the King William IV on Chew Valley Road. If successful, the pub would be open from 8am, Monday to Sunday.

This application proposes to: Amend the licensing plan in accordance with the drawing which accompanies the application and to permit the sale of alcohol from an external bar servery;

Extend the opening hours to allow the premises to open from 8am daily for breakfast, coffee and tea etc;

Amend the condition to state ‘No unaccompanied children, accompanied children must leave the premises by 10pm except on New Year’s Eve or when attending a private function, when they may remain until the premises close’.

It was lodged on May 24, and representations must be made in writing no later than June 21.

Comments can be submitted to licensing@oldham.gov.uk or OMBC Licensing Authority, Sir Robert Peacock House, Vulcan Street, Oldham OL1 4LA. A decision is expected in July.

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print

