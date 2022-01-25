Pub’s bedroom plan receives green light

A GREENFIELD pub has received permission to turn part of the premises into five letting bedrooms.

The application was submitted to Oldham Council planners by the Stonegate Pub company, which owns the Clarence, situated at the junction of Manchester Road and Chew Valley Road.

Of three public comments to the development on the OMBC planning portal, one person was in support, one was against, and one remained ‘neutral.’

Despite the green light, there is no timescale as to when the conversion work will start on the manager’s accommodation on the first floor. A new fire escape stairway will also be erected.

To view the plans visit: https://tinyurl.com/yynadr9e

