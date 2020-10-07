Pubs implement closures after confirmed coronavirus cases

ANOTHER trio of Saddleworth pubs are the latest to temporarily close their doors due to confirmed Covid-19 cases.

The King Willian IV pub in Greenfield, The White Hart at Lydgate and The White Lion in Delph all shut during September or October after test results were confirmed.

The King William IV, known locally as The King Bill, closed for a couple of days while a deep clean was carried out after a customer tested positive.

On re-opening on October 4, they started carrying out temperatures checks on anyone entering the pub as well as following government guidance including social distances, track and trace, sanitising, and shutting at 10pm.

But just a day later they were closed once more as the landlords Tony and Donna Simpson and staff had been advised to self-isolate.

Tony posted an update on Facebook explaining: As an update to our last COVID-19 post, myself and staff have been asked to isolate through the NHS Track and Trace App. Also, anyone that has developed symptoms will be having a Covid test.

“If any of our customers show signs of any symptoms then please do not hesitate to book a test yourself. Hope everyone is well and stay safe.”

The White Hart at Lydgate closed towards the end of September after a staff member tested positive for Covid-19. It re-opened on October 2, with its guest rooms available from October 6.

Proprietor Charles Brierley said: “I made the decision to temporarily close the business for seven days without knowing all the facts, except one person had tested positive.

“I now have better knowledge of the circumstances, we have spoken to all possible contacts and are now able to re-evaluate the risks.

“It is my carefully considered opinion that re-opening has no more risks attached to it than the risks of being open itself.

“We have endeavoured to make the establishment Covid safe for everyone and will continue to do so.

“Thank you for all the kind messages of support, it helps enormously when dealing with decisions like this and our team really appreciate it.”

The White Lion in Delph shut its doors on September 25 for 14 days following a positive Covid-19 test for a member of staff.

The news was confirmed on the pub’s Facebook page on Friday, September 25.

The message said: “Late this evening we have received news that a member of staff that hasn’t been on the premises in the last three days has tested positive for coronavirus.

“The staff who have been in contact with the positive case will be tested tomorrow and the local authority Environmental Health Officer and Public Health England will be informed as soon as the phone lines are open.

“We will be closing the pub for 14 days to carry out a full deep clean to adhere to guidelines and protect our staff and customers. NHS Track and Trace will contact you should they need to.

“Alan apologies for any inconvenience this may cause, but his main priority is to safeguard customers and staff in these unprecedented times.

“Thank you for all your support since reopening and for sticking to the strict guidelines. Stay safe and we hope to see you all again soon. Alan and the team x”

The pub was yet to re-open as the Independent went to print.

These pubs are the latest to be affected by positive Covid-19 tests following temporary closures in August or September for The Kingfisher and The Royal George, both in Greenfield. Both have since re-opened.

