Pumpkins, pictures and prizes as Halloween comes to Lees, Springhead and Grotton

THERE are pumpkins, pictures and prizes in store as Halloween fun comes to Lees, Springhead and Grotton.

The LSG Business Hub has organised the activities to help keep children entertained this Halloween despite the Covid-19 pandemic.

Follow the trail around the villages and spot as many pumpkins in the windows of local businesses as you can.

The trail starts at 12noon on Friday, October 23 and runs until midnight on Saturday, October 31. It is free for everyone to take part.

Then download one of the Halloween pictures available on the LSG Business Facebook page, or draw your own picture, and get creative to colour it in.

Send a photo of your picture, including your child’s name, age and number of pumpkins spotted on the trail, to the Facebook page (by midnight on Saturday, October 31).

There will be fantastic Halloween prizes for three age groups: under 5s, 5 to 7 year olds; and 8 years old and over.

For more information and to get involved, go online: https://www.facebook.com/lsgbusinesshub

LSG Business Hub is a group which consists of businesses from Lees, Springhead and Grotton. The aim is to raise the profile of the villages by supporting and hosting events, improving and maintaining the high street, brightening up the villages and bringing everyone in the community together.

They welcome all ideas and volunteers – contact them through the Facebook page for more information or to join.

