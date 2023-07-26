Pupils step up with bronze-winning Active Travel campaign

SADDLEWORTH School pupils proved they are taking all the right steps in the right direction as their recent ‘active travel campaign’ earned a bronze award.

The school’s Youth Travel Ambassadors launched their campaign in June to promote active travel by encouraging staff and students to walk, cycle or park and stride.

Students were awarded a healthy free breakfast, jump the lunch queue passes, two winners received a £50 Amazon voucher and the first prize was a new mountain bike.

The Youth Travel Ambassadors joined others at the Pendulum Hotel in Manchester on July 3 to share their ideas and results, and were the highest achieving school with a bronze award.

Sophie Couper-Barton, a Year 8 Youth Travel Ambassador, explained: “We travelled to the Pendulum Hotel on the school minibus and met with all of the other YTA schools.

“At the event we presented our campaign and results walking competition that we launched in June for our active travel campaign to all of the other schools.

“We shared everything we have achieved and the differences our campaign has made.

“We also listened to many other schools present their campaign and what they found out. This gave us some great ideas for the future.

“We received certificates at the end and our school got awarded the bronze award for our campaign, which was the best out of all of the schools.

“We had a great day and can’t wait to continue our work.”

