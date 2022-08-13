Purple plaque for inspirational Doreen

A 101-year-old lady from Waterhead who helped to break the Enigma code during World War II has been honoured with a purple plaque.

Doreen Brooks was part of a team which intercepted German messages, logged them and sent them to Bletchley Park where they were decoded.

The codebreakers had no idea of the importance of their work until it was finally recognised in 2009 and Doreen received a letter of thanks from then-PM Gordon Brown.

Now Doreen has received another honour with the installation of a purple plaque.

The initiative was launched by care provider Home Instead to honour older people and commemorate their achievements to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

Eight plaques have been put up in communities all over the UK next to the blue plaques of Great Brits such as Charlotte Brontë, Charles Dickens and Emmeline Pankhurst.

Doreen, who has been a client of Home Instead Oldham and Saddleworth since 2019, commented: “Why me?! I’m not an MP or anyone famous. It was a shock, but it was a nice shock.”

Her plaque sits next to that of journalist and historian Elizabeth Wiskemann in Edinburgh.

Mick Sheehan, managing director of Home Instead Oldham and Saddleworth which is based on Uppermill High Street, said: “We are beyond pleased that Doreen’s heroic actions during World War II have been recognised with the purple plaque award.



“She is an inspiration and it is a pleasure to provide her with support.”

Other people honoured with a purple plaque include Gordon Bailey, an ambulance serviceman and volunteer; Peter Davies, an RAF pilot in WWII who was shot down behind enemy lines and escaped; and Rhona Dunn, a charity worker and volunteer who taught literacy and numeracy in prisons.

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print

