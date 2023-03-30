Quiz Time with the Diggle and Delph Donkeys

GET YOUR thinking caps on – and your German-speaking tongue in – as quiz team The Diggle and Delph Donkeys have once again come up with 20 brainteasers for Saddleworth Independent readers.
This month’s questions come in two rounds of 10.
The first allows you to show off your multi-lingual side by guessing the German words commonly used in English from the clues.
Secondly, your knowledge of actors will be put to the test as you have to name the star that links three TV shows.
Viel gluck.
GERMAN WORDS
- Ghost
- To descend by rope
- Lookalike
- Car for the people
- Fear/Concern
- Broken
- A desire to travel
- An area behind the front line
- Children’s nursery
- Back pack
CONNECT THREE
- The Chase, Law & Order UK, The Larkins
- The Liver Birds, Bergerac, Poldark
- Love Hurts, My Family, Mr Selfridge
- The New Avengers, Sapphire and Steel, Ab. Fab
- Jonathan Creek, Ab Fab, Larkrise to Candleford
- Butterflies, As Time Goes By, Grumpy Old Men
- Rosemary and Thyme, Darling Buds of May, Call the Midwife
- When the Boat Comes In, Likely Lads, New Tricks
- Are you Being Served, Grace and Favour, Eastenders
- Dr Who, Broadchurch, Des
