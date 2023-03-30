Quiz Time with the Diggle and Delph Donkeys

GET YOUR thinking caps on – and your German-speaking tongue in – as quiz team The Diggle and Delph Donkeys have once again come up with 20 brainteasers for Saddleworth Independent readers.

This month’s questions come in two rounds of 10.

The first allows you to show off your multi-lingual side by guessing the German words commonly used in English from the clues.

Secondly, your knowledge of actors will be put to the test as you have to name the star that links three TV shows.

Viel gluck.

GERMAN WORDS

Ghost

To descend by rope

Lookalike

Car for the people

Fear/Concern

Broken

A desire to travel

An area behind the front line

Children’s nursery

Back pack

CONNECT THREE

The Chase, Law & Order UK, The Larkins

The Liver Birds, Bergerac, Poldark

Love Hurts, My Family, Mr Selfridge

The New Avengers, Sapphire and Steel, Ab. Fab

Jonathan Creek, Ab Fab, Larkrise to Candleford

Butterflies, As Time Goes By, Grumpy Old Men

Rosemary and Thyme, Darling Buds of May, Call the Midwife

When the Boat Comes In, Likely Lads, New Tricks

Are you Being Served, Grace and Favour, Eastenders

Dr Who, Broadchurch, Des

ANSWER SHEET – Quiz Answers

