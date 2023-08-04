Quiz Time with the Diggle and Delph Donkeys

GET YOUR thinking caps on as quiz team The Diggle and Delph Donkeys have once again come up with 20 brainteasers for Saddleworth Independent readers.

The questions come in two rounds of 10.

The first allows you to show off your knowledge with a series of cryptic clues leading to the identity of people or fictional characters with birds in the name.

Secondly, words that end with ‘TOR’.

Best of luck!

Designer of St. Paul’s Cathedral Nurse in the Crimean war Actor known for playing “Mrs. Doubtfire” Who sung the theme tune from “Tomorrow Never Dies” Former PM of Australia from 1983-1991 US singer/songwriter best known for song Bad Blood Fictitious Captain of The Black Pearl Labour party identical twin sisters Steve Coogan’s alter-ego Jodie Fosters Character in “Silence of the Lambs”

Words ending in ‘TOR’

A person performing magic or conjuring tricks (15) An electrical device to restore a normal heartbeat (13) The number below the line in a fraction (11) A person who designs and draws pictures for books (11) A person appointed to judge a disputed issue (10) The owner of a business establishment (10) An observer of a sports event (9) One who worships someone other than God (8) An imaginary line dividing the earth into North & South hemispheres (7) A Jewish religious official who leads the singing in the choir (6)

CLICK HERE FOR ANSWER SHEET

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print

