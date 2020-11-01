Rachel’s remembrance rocks help raise funds for Royal British Legion

CAREFULLY hand-painted rocks are decorating the walls around Greenfield Methodist Church to mark Remembrance Day and raise funds for the Royal British Legion.

The rocks have been painted by Rachel Fish, from Greenfield, with the words ‘Lest We Forget’ and a bright red poppy.

There is also a small plastic bag attached to each one so people can take away the rocks but leave a donation for the Legion’s poppy appeal.

Rachel explained: “I have decorated the walls of the church with my stones and if you want one, please take one.

“A little bag is attached to each one so if people want leave donation please place it in the bag and post it through the letterbox at the side of the church.”

Rachel also left multi-coloured painted rocks, bearing phrases such as ‘smile’ and ‘be happy’, around the village throughout lockdown and beyond to bring cheer to people who picked them up.

