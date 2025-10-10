Rail industry offers free travel to help veterans attend Remembrance services

THE rail industry is offering free train travel to veterans, serving military personnel and volunteers attending Remembrance events across the country this November.

The initiative will allow those travelling to services on Sunday, November 9, to use the national rail network at no cost. Veterans and serving members of the armed forces can travel free on November 9.

To qualify, travellers will need to show proof of service – such as a MOD90 identity card, Veterans Railcard, Veterans Oyster card or an MOD-issued veterans ID.

Royal British Legion volunteers and collectors taking part in London Poppy Day on Thursday 30 October will also benefit. Free travel will be available on 29, 30 and 31 October to and from London, provided they show an official collector’s ID.

Jacqueline Starr, Executive Chair and CEO of the Rail Delivery Group, said:

“As we celebrate 200 years of rail, it’s only right that we reflect on the vital role our industry played in the nation’s war efforts. Today, we’re proud to continue that connection by helping serving personnel, veterans and volunteers attend the services that mean so much to them.”

Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander added:

“Remembrance services are a vital time for the country to come together and reflect on the sacrifices made. Free train travel will make it easier for veterans and serving personnel to take part in those moments of national reflection.”

Lucy Inskip, Director of Poppy Appeal at The Royal British Legion, thanked the rail industry for its continued support:

“We’re grateful to the UK’s rail companies for honouring Remembrance by offering free travel to veterans and serving personnel, and for enabling our volunteers to collect for the Poppy Appeal without incurring personal costs.”

The offer reinforces the rail industry’s long-standing ties with the armed forces, ensuring those who served — and those who support them — can mark Remembrance Day together across the UK.