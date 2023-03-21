Railway exhibition on track for success

SADDLEWORTH was home to some of the north’s best model railway makers as it played host to a popular exhibition.

The museum, on Uppermill’s High Street, was packed with dazzling displays as members of several societies showed off their creations.

Groups based in Leigh, Stockport, Manchester and Yorkshire – as well as some solo collectors and enthusiasts – all showed what they can do.

People could also have a go with a shunting exercise – getting carriages in order – and buy parts for their own sets.

First staged in 2020, the model railway exhibition has proved popular and it also raised money, with the £2 entry fees going to Guide Dogs UK, and you could meet some.

Friends of Saddleworth Museum were also involved as they provided the teas, coffees and sandwiches for both those displaying and wanting to see what can be done.

And there is already a plan to bring it back to Uppermill in 2024.

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print

