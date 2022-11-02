Rain doesn’t dampen MP’s Memory Walk for Alzheimer’s Society

PARTICIPANTS did not let the rain dampen their spirits as they took on the fourth annual Memory Walk for Alzheimer’s Society in Alexandra Park.

The event was organised by Oldham East and Saddleworth MP Debbie Abrahams, who is still recovering from her second hip replacement operation so joined walkers at the start and again at the end.

Memory Walks are events held across the UK, bringing thousands of people together to remember their loved ones who have died with dementia, and to support those living with the disease, including carers, and to raise funds for Alzheimer’s Society.

Mrs Abrahams said: “Thank you to everyone who braved the wet weather and joined me for my annual Memory Walk around our beautiful Alexandra Park to raise awareness of dementia, support local people in remembering their loved ones, and to encourage people with dementia and their carers to stay active too.”

The walkers were treated to a guided tour of the park by local historian Jeremy Sutcliffe, who said: “Many Oldhamers have positive memories of Alexandra Park.

“Hopefully talking about its interesting places and objects, and their history, helped to awaken them, complementing the purpose of the Memory Walk.”

