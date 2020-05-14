RBL branches work together to celebrate VE Day

DEDICATED Royal British Legion members worked hard to ensure the 75th anniversary of VE Day was celebrated in style despite the coronavirus lockdown.

Saddleworth and the Lees & District RBL branches decided they couldn’t allow the special day to go unforgotten so came together – staying 2m apart – to mark the occasion.

Wreaths were laid at the memorial in Uppermill by Alison Clowes (Saddleworth RBL) and Ian Holland-Boulton (Lees & District RBL).

The Last Post, Reveille and the National Anthem were played by John Whittle from Uppermill Band at 11am, with those gathered observing a two-minute silence.

They then travelled to the Lees memorial where wreaths were again laid by Ian and Alison, Mark Greenhalgh on behalf of the LSG Business Hub, and Cpl Eleanor Byrom (2200 Oldham Sqn ATC).

The Last Post, Reveille, and National Anthem were played by James Atkins from Stalybridge Band.

Next, they paid a special visit to Millfield care home at Waterhead to salute WW2 veteran Eric Bradshaw, 95, who previously lived in Greenfield.

They were joined by other members of the Lees & District RBL branch and members of 2200 Oldham Sqn ATC, Cpl Eleanor Byrom and Cdt Harvey Mills, accompanied by their parents who are members of the RBL branches.

Gathered outside Eric’s window, they saluted and applauded before singing ‘We’ll meet again’ with the other residents who were celebrating outside.

Finally, at 3pm the Saddleworth standard was paraded by Alison, the standard bearer and vice chairman of the Saddleworth RBL branch, outside her home to join in with a nationwide effort to parade standards as branches are unable to travel to events.

