Read all about it! Cash boost for Dovestone WI

SALES of second-hand volumes from the bookshelf at Tesco Greenfield raised £100, which the Chew Valley store has donated to Dovestone Women’s Institute.

WI president Jess Moreland received the money from new store manager Tom Shafi. With the funds, Dovestone WI will supply lunches for children attending Mahdlo Youth Zone in Oldham.

The company’s bags of help scheme has received a re-branding and is now known as Tesco Community Grants.

Application for grants from community groups, schools and clubs can be made online.

Another £100 has been donated to Oldham Mountain Rescue Team.

Father-of-two Tom from Leeds has worked for the company for 18 years and replaces Sarah Taylor who has moved to another Tesco store in Greater Manchester.

