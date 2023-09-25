Reasons the Online Entertainment Industry Has Grown Rapidly in Saddleworth

THE increase in the number of online entertainment options has led to a far more diversified industry, but what are some of the reasons why it’s grown so quickly in Saddleworth and other parts of the UK in recent times?

A Greater Variety of Options

We can get a feel for the amazing growth in the online entertainment industry by looking at how it helps locals to watch movies. The Saddleworth Film Society does a fantastic job of bringing movies to the area and recently introduced a new projector when showing West Side Story.

Yet, the arrival of sites like Netflix and Amazon Prime has complemented this way of watching movies by allowing locals to stream their choice of film or TV series at any time that suits them, giving them a chance to watch movies filmed locally, including The Damned United that tells the story of Brian Clough’s football management career. Series from further afield to have proven successful include Squid Game from South Korea, showing how the internet has created a global marketplace for entertainment.

We can also now play online casino games like roulette and slots more easily using a laptop or smartphone to place our wagers. This list of the new online casinos in the UK in 2023 covers names such as Peachy Games, Mr Vegas and King Casino that have added to the choices open to us in the sector. All these sites offer British players a welcome bonus that gets them playing with extra funds or a set of free spins on a chosen slot, letting them explore new ways of playing. Bringing More Sports to Saddleworth

The Tour of Britain recently brought excitement to Saddleworth for sports fans, as the Grand Depart section which is the first leg of the event passed here on the way from Altrincham to Manchester. Great weather meant that around half a million people lined the streets of this route, with the Saddleworth section adding some genuine thrills to the event, which can be viewed on YouTube.

With games featuring teams like Oldham Athletic among the local sporting attractions, there’s no shortage of ways for sports fans to enjoy some action here. However, online sports streaming has added even more variety for those times when there are no events planned in the local area, as well as increasing the number of sports on offer.

Live action from the EPL and further afield – like the NFL and the NBA from the US – is available round the clock, while we can also check out a range of sports documentaries such as a number of shows that cover Manchester United’s rich history. 2024 should see the Manchester United 99 documentary released, letting us see how the team produced a memorable treble-winning season.

What to Expect in the Future?

The online entertainment industry is continuing to mature and grow, which means that we can continue to find alternatives that add to the local events and give us new ways of passing time conveniently. With average internet speeds of over 130mbps reported in the area, it’s now easier than ever before to hook up to different types of entertainment and enjoy new hobbies.

