Recruitment company serves up £500 boost for cookery school

AN independent recruitment firm has served up a financial boost for Saddleworth Cookery School to support their classes for vulnerable children and young adults.

Brooks and Brooks Recruitment, based at Chambers Business Centre in Oldham, has donated £500 to the cookery school in Diggle.

Director Simon Parrish explained: “We wanted to donate to a local company that is providing fun family activities, which in turn also provides invaluable life skills.

“They also support local suppliers and promote good honest food using local ingredients.

“The donation will provide funds to encourage vulnerable children to come into the cookery school and learn vital life skills.”

Brooks and Brooks Recruitment specialises in health and social care recruitment and also works with local authorities to provide residential care and supported living.

Saddleworth Cookery School offers one-off speciality classes, workshops and short courses for adults and children, as well as seasonal and speciality sessions and parties.

Pam Jones, owner, said: “We are incredibly grateful to Brooks and Brooks Recruitment for their kind donation.

“At Saddleworth Cookery School, we pride ourselves in offering ‘more than just cooking’ and are looking forward to using this generous gift to help vulnerable children and young adults who might otherwise be excluded.

“Our unique learning environment and passion allows us to nurture cookery skill and also encourage independence, self-confidence and an interest in health and nutrition.

“We already have plans as to how we can maximise the opportunities such a valuable donation can bring and are looking forward to putting these plans into action.”

• Visit Saddleworth Cookery School at Unit 11, Warth Mill, Huddersfield Road, Diggle OL3 5PJ. Find out more online www.saddleworthcookery.com or call 01457 873333.

• Visit Brooks and Brooks Recruitment at Unit 419, Chambers Business Centre, Chapel Road, Oldham, OL8 4QQ. Find out more online www.brooksandbrooksrecruitment.co.uk, call 0161 280 6064 or see their Instagram and LinkedIn platforms.

