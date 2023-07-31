Relations between sporting clubs better than ever, says Saddleworth’s Mike Ford

OLDHAM’S main sporting clubs have never had a better relationship, claims Saddleworth-based Roughyeds chief Mike Ford.

The rugby league side will move into Athletic’s Boundary Park for next season, which they hope will be in the Championship.

A new £1 million pitch is being put in place by Oldham Council after the move from the Vestacare Stadium was sealed.

And Ford, who led a buyout involving other local businessmen, believes the relationship with Greenfield-based Latics owner Frank Rothwell can help both grow.

He said: “We’re all in this together and together we’ll get where we want to be.

“Our relationship with Athletic has never been better and both clubs are working hand in hand with Oldham Council to try and make all our dreams come true.

“Our relationships are very close and long may that continue. Like Athletic, we are going places, but to get there we need the town behind us.

“As I’ve said so many times before, this is not our club, we are merely custodians. It’s your club, your town and we need your support to help us on our way.”

Ford further outlined the rugby league club’s hopes and aims at a sponsors’ breakfast event on Friday, July 28.

Frank and Nicola Robinson, general manager of the Manchester branch of Amari Plastics, who are nearly half-way through a two-year deal as the club’s main sponsor, were also invited while other potential sponsors were entertained.

And the man who now owns Boundary Park said: “The council takes some stick, but it has done a great job in bringing all this together.

“It’s for the good of the town, not just Athletic and Oldham Rugby, and that’s what it should be.”

