Relocation, relocation – arts space to leave Uppermill

UPPERMILL art gallery, The Weavers Factory, is on the move to North Wales after the COVID-19 pandemic forced owners Julian Bovis and Nigel Durkan to close the doors in March.

Opened in April 2019, the pair are relocating the New Street arts space to Snowdonia.

The current Grade II listed property is expected to be converted back into a house next year.

Gallery curator Julian explains why they have decided to move the popular Saddleworth tourist attraction.

“This summer we faced the difficult reality that COVID is here to stay and we needed to do something urgent to save the gallery,” he said.

“We watched lots of local businesses re-open by cleverly re-inventing the way they worked.

“But for us, that wasn’t an option. Social distancing, masks, hand-sanitisers and plastic screens would have ruined the gallery’s unique atmosphere.

“So, we had a stark choice; we either closed permanently or found alternative premises.

“We couldn’t find anything for sale locally but then out of blue while on holiday in Snowdonia, we found the perfect place.

“The new Weavers Factory will give us more space, better accessibility and help us protect the wonderful legacy left to us by our neighbour Joan Charnley.

“It’s going to be really sad to leave Uppermill and all the wonderful people who supported the gallery and made it such a success.

“But hopefully when this awful pandemic is over, they’ll come to the new Weavers Factory in Snowdonia and have a holiday at the same time.”

For 50-years the Weavers Factory was home to award-winning textile designer Joan.

The gallery was built in 1808 and used as a weavers’ factory before being abandoned when the Industrial Revolution made small-scale weaving untenable.

In the first half of the 20th century the building was used as a coffin-makers, illegal gambling den and temperance hotel before being converted into a house in 1963 by Joan and her artist husband Archibald MacDonald.

Share this story: Tweet





Print

