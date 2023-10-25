Remembrance concerts to honour the war dead

SADDLEWORTH will come together to remember people who have died in wars around the world.

Across Remembrance weekend, there will be opportunities to commemorate the contribution of British servicemen and women involved in the two world wars and later conflicts at services and ceremonies in our local villages.

A full list of events will be published nearer the time.

On Friday, November 10, there will be an Oldham Festival of Remembrance taking place at Queen Elizabeth Hall from 7pm until late.

There will be various entertainment including Boarshurst (Greenfield) Silver Band, local group The Harper Brothers, Oldham Scottish Pipe Band, 2200 (Oldham) Squadron Air Training Corps, and DJ Terry Hall.

A raffle will be held on the night, as well as an Act of Remembrance.

Tickets are £5 each, which are available from any Oldham Royal British Legion branch, the poppy stalls around Oldham or the Queen Elizabeth Hall ticket office. They can also be bought on the door on the night.

On Saturday, November 11, Saddleworth Male Voice Choir will be holding a Concert of Remembrance in conjunction with Uppermill Band.

It will start at 7.30pm in Uppermill Civic Hall.

Tickets are £12, available from David Davies by calling 07904 036 682, Alberti’s Greengrocers in Uppermill, The Diggle Hotel, Saddleworth Museum, Uppermill Post Office or any choir member.

