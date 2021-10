REMEMBRANCE events will take place across Saddleworth next month.

On Monday, November 8 at 7pm there is a short service in Uppermill at the King George playing fields.

And a gathering will meet at 10.45am on Thursday, November 11 at the memorial in Uppermill (St Chad’s Gardens).

Then on Sunday, November 14, the traditional service will be held at 10.30am at Pots and Pans.

