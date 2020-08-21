Remembrance Sunday plans set to change across Saddleworth

SADDLEWORTH’S annual remembrance services are expected to be significantly reduced in November.

And the annual Poppy Appeal looks set to take on a different format due to coronavirus restrictions.

Families pay their respects at Pots and Pans

Due to limitations on the number of people allowed to gather, there are doubts if normal ceremonies at Pots and Pans memorial and cenotaph in St Chad’s Gardens, Uppermill, will be allowed.

The Saddleworth branch of the Royal British Legion is still waiting for more information of what will be allowed to take place, according to RBL and government guidance.

Currently, they will be allowed to proceed with a limited distribution of Poppy Appeal tins and poppies.

Wreaths are still available and organisations and any members of the public should request them through their local branch as soon as possible so orders can be placed. If anyone wishes to order a wreath or crosses, please email Saddleworth branch vice chairman, Alison Clowes on Saddleworth.ViceChairman@rbl.community for an order form.

Plain wreaths or wreaths with different organisations badges are available to order.

Meanwhile, Cllr Howard Sykes MBE, the Leader of the Opposition and Leader of the Liberal Democrat Group on Oldham Council, has written to Oldham Council to ask that Remembrance Sunday services at war memorials across the Borough should this year be filmed and made available online for the public to watch.

In his letter to the Deputy Chief Executive, Helen Lockwood, Cllr Sykes laments that it was impossible to properly mark the 75th anniversary of Victory in Europe Day in May and this will also be the case with Victory over Japan Day on August 15 because of coronavirus restrictions.

Cllr Sykes wrote: “This year we are likely to able to only hold small services at war memorials and I want to ensure that no-one will be excluded from participating, despite Covid-19.

“If we can show these services online, anyone with a computer will be able to participate and they will be able to properly show their respects for the sacrifice others have made in the defence of their freedom.

“If we can allow the public to see council meetings on-line, we absolutely must do this for our services on Remembrance Sunday.”

