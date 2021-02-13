Residents asked to share their views for Covid-19 Recovery survey

OLDHAM Council has launched a Covid-19 Recovery survey to find out what residents think the town’s priorities should be while recovering from the coronavirus pandemic.

The aim of the survey is to listen to how the virus has impacted residents’ lives so the council will be able to better plan for the future and understand how people have been affected and how they can target their services going forward to help people.

Cllr Arooj Shah, Oldham Council Deputy Leader, said: “The Covid-19 pandemic has had a huge impact on the lives of our residents and business owners.

“Although the pandemic is on-going, we need to look to the future to understand and prioritise what’s important to the people of Oldham.

“That’s why it’s really important that people take part in this survey and have their say.

“We’re here to listen to feedback and experiences which will help us build back better”

You can take part in the survey, which is open until Tuesday, March 9, online here.

