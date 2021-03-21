Residents call for ‘transparency and honesty’ over documents for Knowls Lane plans amendment

CONCERNED residents are calling for ‘transparency and honesty’ over documents on Oldham Council’s planning portal which they claim are inaccurate and out of date.

The Ecological Assessment is one of 27 documents uploaded to the website alongside an application for amendments to approved plans for a development in Springhead.

The application for 265 homes and a £3.5million link road at Knowls Lane was initially refused in November 2018 but a second application was approved in July 2019.

Save Our Valleys raised more than £50,000 to launch the legal challenge against the decision, specifically around the loss of OPOL and proposed housing, but the decision went against them in December 2020.

Now, Russell Homes have submitted an application for variation of conditions 8 (landscaping management) and amendments to approved plans within condition 13 (link road plans).

Among the documents and new plans is the Ecological Assessment, which was carried out by TEP – Warrington.

But worried locals, including members of Save Our Valleys, have questioned the validity of the report, saying it is out of date and contains incorrect information.

The report, dated September 2017, is an update of one produced in 2015 and incorporates survey results from bat activity monitoring, and other wildlife surveys undertaken in 2017.

But campaigners pointed to advice from the Chartered Institute of Ecology and Environmental Management (CIEEM) which states: “It is important that planning decisions are based on up-to-date ecological reports and survey data.”

It adds that after three years “the report is unlikely to still be valid and most, if not all, of the surveys are likely to be need to be updated.”

Residents added: “There has been a huge change in the area recently too because of lockdown, which has benefited the abundance of wildlife this area supports including protected species.

“It would be catastrophic and wrong to go ahead when clearly a key document is inaccurate, out of date and based on old evidence which doesn’t take this into account.”

They also say the report is based on the construction of a bridge for the link road, which was amended to a culvert in the approved plans, so the report should be invalid and needs updating.

They said: “It is clearly a critical difference which makes it a worthless document.

“The implications of a bridge compared to landfill with a culvert will be vastly different as to the negative impact on the environmental features, wildlife habitat and the many species this area supports, and yet the council has not seen fit to request a revised Ecological Assessment be carried out.

“The Ecological Assessment would look very different if it had been based on the actual proposals, as it is widely known that the culverting of a watercourse has a detrimental impact on the environment.”

Residents say they have put these concerns to Oldham Council’s planning department, including Interim Head of Planning Simon Rowbury.

“We just want them to look at the documents and be fair,” they said. “Does the community not deserve better?

“If they are not willing to review it, will it be presented to the council planning department as it is, knowing full well the documents go against guidance?”

They say they have been left frustrated by responses from the council, including that the document doesn’t relate to the current application for amendments so cannot be considered.

“But why have they put it on the portal if we can’t challenge it?” residents queried.

“It was not included in the list of documents for the 2019 application and this is the first time we have seen it in relation to this application and have a chance to review and challenge it.”

Other concerns raised in public comments on the planning portal include that the diversion over the new link road will include 96 steps, making it inaccessible for people with disabilities.

Another questioned why the link road vehicle tracking does not extend to the new junction with Knowls Lane, which may be the most dangerous point and is fundamental to its design.

You can see the amendment application and submit a comment online at www.oldham.gov.uk/planning and search for MMA/344723/20. The deadline for neighbourhood consultation is Monday, March 22, 2021.

Oldham Council has been approached for a comment but has not yet replied.

