Residents invited to mark Remembrance Day at Austerland’s Great War monument

RESIDENTS will gather at Saddleworth’s oldest Great War monument in Austerlands to mark Remembrance Day.

The event commences at 10.55am at the junction of Heywood Street and Brideoake Street on Sunday, November 12 – the closest Sunday to Armistice Day on November 11.

There will be a bugler’s familiar sounding of the Last Post, the customary silence, The Reveille, the reading of Robert Laurence Binyon’s poem For the Fallen, and replying with the words ‘We will remember them’.

Wreaths will be placed on the monument followed by the reciting of the Anzac Day prayer: The Memorial of The Dead and a reading of an extract from Ammon Wrigley’s 1915 Great War tribute poem, The Lads of Austerlands and Scouthead.

David Needham, event organiser, said: “The occasion will again be marked by the publishing in the order of service the names and regiments of the men from around the Austerlands district, who fought and fell in that particular war, helping to keep a promise made at the monument’s unveiling in 1920 to keep their memory green and unfading forever.”

Remembrance Sunday is held to commemorate the service and sacrifice of British and Commonwealth military and civilian men and women in the two World Wars and more recent conflicts.

See a list of other events across Saddleworth here.

