Restaurant homes plan off the menu – for now

PLANS to turn an Austerlands restaurant into 12 apartments have been withdrawn.

However, the Independent understands a revised application will be re-submitted for the homes proposal at Anise Indian restaurant on Huddersfield Road.

Under the original plans it was intended to redevelopment the site to provide 10 one person, one-bedroom flats plus two three-person, two-bedroom flats.

The proposal also included provision for parking spaces for seven cars and a cycle store to accommodate up to 16 bikes.

Saddleworth Parish Council’s planning committee recommended refusal of the scheme and there were local objections from residents.

Of seven public comments submitted to Oldham Council’s planning portal, all seven raised various objections to the development.

The application on behalf of Mayfair Properties Manchester Ltd was officially withdrawn on August 2, 2021.

Alan Doherty from agents Whittaker Design of Lees, said: “After considering the local objections we are now looking at reducing the number of units and it will be re-submitted once this has been done.”

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print

