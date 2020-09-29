Return again Whittington? Delph pantomime re-scheduled for 2021

PROMOTERS of Saddleworth’s annual pantomime say the curtain won’t rise on this year’s production at the Millgate Arts Centre, Delph.

But Saddleworth Live duo Michael Powis and Tim Newbold have confirmed the show will go on from December 11-31 in 2021. After previous successes for Jack and the Beanstalk and Sleeping Beauty, there were high hopes of a record-breaking run for Dick Whittington at the Millgate over the festive season.

However, due to audience restrictions imposed for the continuing pandemic the festive panto (December 12-31) has been cancelled.

Hundreds of pre sales tickets had already been made for the show after previous hits.

Michael and Tim Newbold said: “We will be contacting all ticket holders shortly.

“We hope to be back up and running as Saddleworth Live, bringing theatre and entertainment to the Millgate some time in 2021.”

