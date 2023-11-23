Review: Alice provides a golden glow to Delph’s Millgate

WHEN it came to toasting the 50th anniversary of theatre at Delph’s Millgate, Saddleworth Players did not do things by half.

But what better way to showcase what it can do than he fantastic production of Alice?

And what better way to show what it can do in future than the superb performance of young leading actor, Kira Richardson?

To say this show was a challenge may be somewhat of an understatement but everyone associated with it rose to it with aplomb.

Director Carol Davies admitted she spent a day-and-a-half making lobster costumes while keeping some of the 23-strong cast in order during rehearsals saw her resort to putting fingers on lips.

From this production, it worked – her handiwork is not bad either.

If anything, the large cast spanned the generations of Saddleworth Players, with some of those involved in the very first productions at Milgate back in 1973 treading the boards.

But also members of Saddleworth Players Youth showed there is no end in sight to the area’s theatrical talent.

As well as acting, the expertise in costume, lighting, setting and props is also on show as what is a production based around a solemn occasion, set in contemporary Sheffield, fitted brilliantly on to the stage.

Versatility is another thing to take out of watching Alice – just how actors adapted to playing different roles was a sight to behold.

Alice and the anniversary around it may have given many a chance to look back (looking glass not needed).

But it also provided an opportunity to look forward and show the theatre at Delph’s Millgate Arts Centre and Saddleworth Players have a role to play for some time to come.

