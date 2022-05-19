Rip-roaring farce to raise roof at Lyceum

LYCEUM Theatre Oldham is ending its season of comedies on a high note with a rip-roaring farce.

Following the success of the first three plays in this post-covid season, Habeus Corpus will be an extra production at the Union Street theatre from June 10-18 at 7.30pm (no performance on June 12).

The play is by Alan Bennett, best known for his Talking Heads series of monologues as well as for his TV and film scripts, including The History Boys and The Lady in the Van.

His hilarious comedy Habeas Corpus offers characters to laugh at, sometimes to sympathise with, but mostly to thank our lucky stars we don’t know anyone like them!

The action centres around the thwarted libidos of the Wicksteed Family, headed up by GP Arthur. Each character, from flat-chested spinster Connie to strident ex-pat Lady Rumpers is so well observed, giving the talented cast a chance to play to the crowd and to give audiences a proper belly laugh.

Tickets, at £12 each, are available online at lyceumtheatre.org.uk or from the Box Office: 0161 628 2118 (Monday – Friday 9am-5.30pm, Saturday 9am-5pm. Booking fees apply).

Like many other amateur theatres, the Lyceum is able to carry on only because of a dedicated army of volunteers. The theatre is looking for new volunteers to help. Anyone interested in finding out more and get involved should email lyceumtheatreoldham@gmail.com

