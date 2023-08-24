Rishworth School salutes ‘remarkable’ results

PUPILS from the Saddleworth area helped contribute to a ‘remarkable’ set of GCSE results at Rishworth School.

Almost 85 per cent in total achieved Grades Four-Nine, well in excess of both national and regional levels.

Noteworthy results were recorded in Mathematics and English, in which Rishworth students achieved more than 20 per cent above national average.

Similarly, the traditional strength in STEM subjects was exemplified in grades which were also more than 20 per cent above the national average.

Results in humanities subjects have been exceptional, seeing Rishworth students continue to perform well in Art, Design Technology, French, Food and Nutrition and the Performing Arts, with students attaining 100 per cent achievement in the highest possible grading bands in these subjects.

In the Higher Project Qualification (HPQ), 100 per cent of grades awarded were A*-B.

Rishworth sees several students from the Saddleworth area attend, even though it is over the border in West Yorkshire.

And as it said the results maintained ‘Rishworth’s continuing reputation for academic excellence,’ head, Dr Anthony Wilkins, praised this year’s cohort.

He said: “Rishworthians taking public examinations this year have exhibited outstanding academic excellence and resilience in overcoming the many and varied challenges of the last few years.

“We are immensely proud of them all.”

Rishworth School will welcome students both new and returning on Wednesday, September 6.

