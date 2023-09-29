Rising Jazz musician opens concert season in Delph

FAST tempos, off-the-beat rhythms and complex harmonies are promised as Saddleworth Concerts Society’s new season begins in earnest.

It will open with a Jazz concert introducing Alex Clarke, a Jazz Saxophonist who will be presented as a New Generation Musician.

Alex is highly regarded on the Jazz scene, as a finalist in the BBC Young Jazz Musician of the Year 2020, a winner of the Rising Star category in the British Jazz Awards, and a nominee in the Parliamentary Jazz Awards 2021 and 2022.

Alex will be supported by Tom Kincaid on piano, Ed Harrison on double bass and Jack Cotterill on drums – all of which are no strangers to audiences of Saddleworth Concerts Society.

Founded in 1975 by Roger Tanner, the Saddleworth Concerts Society programmes four concerts per season, featuring classical music and more.

Alex Clarke and the Tom Kincaid Jazz Trio are coming to Millgate Arts Centre in Delph on Wednesday, October 18. Doors open at 7pm ahead of a 7.30pm start.

Details about tickets, including season tickets to see all four concerts in the society’s season, can be found at https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/millgateartscentre/t-ojvnroo

You can also find out more about Saddleworth Concerts Society here: https://millgateartscentre.co.uk/saddleworth-concerts-society/

