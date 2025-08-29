Road Safety Essentials for the Everyday Driver

It’s easy to fall into a routine behind the wheel. However, each trip comes with its own risks, regardless of if you’re running errands or commuting to work. By adopting a few simple habits, you can reduce the likelihood of accidents and keep yourself and others safe on the road. Driver safety is all about being prepared, aware, and in control.

Pre-Journey Vehicle Checks That Matter

Start by inspecting the tyres for proper inflation and wear. In the last five years alone, tyre-related incidents have contributed to 5,677 injuries and deaths. A flat tyre can lead to a loss of control, especially at high speeds. Make sure all lights are functioning, including brake lights and indicators. Also, make sure your windscreen wipers are in good condition, and you have enough washer fluid to maintain clear visibility. Regularly maintaining fluids like engine oil and brake fluid can prevent breakdowns and costly repairs, ensuring you’re ready for any trip.

Defensive Driving: What It Means and Why It Works

Defensive driving is about anticipating potential hazards and reacting appropriately. Maintain a safe distance from other vehicles, particularly large trucks or distracted drivers. By keeping a two-second gap from the car ahead, you gain extra time to respond if the vehicle suddenly brakes. Always scan the road ahead for any changes, such as pedestrians or cyclists. Keeping your speed within the limits and adjusting for road conditions makes you more likely to avoid accidents when the unexpected happens.

Visual Coverage

Being aware of your surroundings is crucial, but blind spots can sometimes limit your view. This is where a front and rear dash cam is a useful tool. Dash cams provide an unbiased account of your journey and can be invaluable in case of an incident. Additionally, make sure you adjust your mirrors to cover all blind spots and check them regularly. This helps you maintain the best possible visibility and reduces the chances of accidents.

Prepare for Emergencies

Equip your car with the basics, such as a first-aid kit, a flashlight, and a spare tyre. Familiarise yourself with how to use these tools and keep emergency contact numbers, such as breakdown or recovery services, to hand. A fully charged phone can be a lifeline in a crisis and knowing what to do in the event of an accident can make all the difference.

Driving Safely Starts with You

By implementing these effective practices, you’ll be well on your way to becoming a more prepared and confident driver. Road safety is about minimising risks through awareness and preparation. With just a little extra care and attention, you can protect yourself, your passengers, and everyone else on the road. Driving safely starts with you, so make the choice to be prepared and stay alert on every journey.