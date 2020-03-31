Road safety improvements welcomed in Scouthead

NEW road safety improvements on a troublesome stretch of the A62 have been welcomed by residents and councillors. Two warning signs have been erected on either approach to Huddersfield Road in Scouthead with its junction at Pastures Lane.

Additional work by Oldham Council’s Highways Department has seen the introduction of more effective road markings.

Action has been taken after locals lobbied Saddleworth Parish councillor, Luke Lancaster with their safety concerns caused by speeding motorists.

The changes include hatched lines on the junction allowing vehicles to unload goods and passengers but not to park.

This improves visibility for vehicles exiting from Pastures Lane on to Huddersfield Rd) while the centre line of the road has moved up to accommodate these hatched lines.

Cllr Lancaster said: “I am glad Highways have accepted the case I put on behalf of concerned residents.

“These meaningful road safety measures will go some way to addressing those concerns.”

Cllr Rob Knotts, recently co-opted onto the Parish Council added: “In view of the constraints associated with the junction this solution is a good one and will enhance safety.”

