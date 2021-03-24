Road to ruin Councillors urged to go extra miles to protect Parish assets

TWO of the Parish Council’s youngest members want to go the extra mile to map out a future to preserve Saddleworth’s Victorian heritage.

There are thought to be 25 distinctive cast iron made milestones standing across Saddleworth with at least one in every village.

Most of the black, white and rusty markers, erected in 1894, are in a sorry state of repair.

It is understood they were last painted 10 years ago though a number need more serious preservation work.

Additionally, to the surviving milestones, two have been lost in the last 127 years, including one at Well-i-Hole Bridge, Greenfield.

Now, Cllrs Luke Lancaster and Max Woodvine are spearheading a campaign to ensure its not the end of the road for the rest of them.

The pair also want the Parish Council to adopt a handful of red BT-owned telephone boxes – designed by Sir Giles Gilbert Scott – not already under civic jurisdiction.

Addressing the February Parish Council meeting, Cllr Lancaster said: “Our villages do have a rich history and we are privileged to have remnants and relics of that heritage scattered across Saddleworth

“It is my belief that so much of the love for Saddleworth from those that live here and admiration from those who live elsewhere is borne from our village’s rural and historic character.

“We cannot passively admire our heritage assets; they hold great value.

“While some local authorities may only regard this as a matter of secondary importance, I believe it is incumbent on us all to take an active role in the preservation and conservation of our Parish’s heritage.

“Unfortunately, some of these assets are in a poor or decaying state and require urgent care and attention

“Swift action on our part could see many of these assets saved when otherwise they may not survive.”

Cllr Woodvine added: “We have more milestones than anywhere else in the country by virtue of once having had the most turnpike roads.

“Our estates committee already promotes maintenance duty and this should be an inexpensive undertaking.”

Discussing how to raise finance for the scheme, he added: “We could facilitate community fund raising alongside interested parties.

“Grants are also available. Historic England provide grants, the Heritage Lottery commits around £375 million every year to heritage projects and there are 400 different organisations, like the Milestone Society, that provide grants.

“Let us step up to the plate, both protecting and preserving our heritage, ensuring these historically significant assets survive for future centuries as they have so far.”

However, a number of councillors expressed concern about the amount of time and money the initiative may take up.

Cllr Rob Knotts said: “In sentiment it is not a bad idea albeit I have been accused by one councillor of being very much against heritage, which is a false statement.

“If we start looking at painting – there is a resource issue here – who is going to do it?

“There have been cases over the last few years where people have gone about doing what should be borough council or parish council work because they felt it wasn’t being done and then they were fined for doing so.

“So, have we got the authority to do it? There are some unanswered questions which need thrashing out before we make some firm decisions on whichever way we move on this one.”

Cllr Sam Al-Hamdani added: “In principle, we would all support the restoration and preservation of our heritage assets.

“But it wouldn’t make sense without costing and a proper analysis to expose ourselves to any degree of risk. I would want to know what that is before supporting a motion to take ownership of the milestones.

“I agree with the principals but not the specifics.”

Cllr John Battye suggested students from Oldham College could be asked to involve themselves in any future project.

“Students would take some pride in making contribution outside the college rather than inside the college,” he said.

Cllr Kathryn Phillips added: “It seems a fantastic idea, particular to preserve the milestones but I would like to know how much it would cost to do and whether the resource is available within the Parish Council.”

Councillors agreed to refer Cllr Lancaster’s motion to the Estates Committee for it to look at the proposals and make recommendations to take back to full council.

Cllr Barbara Brownridge, Oldham Council’s Cabinet Member for Culture and Neighbourhoods, said: “We know improving our highways and infrastructure is important to residents – that’s why we’ve continued to invest in them during the Pandemic.

“However, over the last 12 months budgets have got tighter than ever which means we have to prioritise our resources and funding.

“Over the coming months talks will take place about the milestones and we’ll consider the best options.”

SADDLEWORTH’S collection of cast iron fronted milestones were originally included in a contract to erect more than 600 across the former West Riding of Yorkshire.

The County Council awarded the work to Gill and Frank Stead from Mirfield and paid them £1,140 work to complete the work in 12 months.

All Saddleworth milestones, with one exception, were cast at the foundry of Brayshaw and Booth in Liversedge.

The exception is on the Road End branch of the Oldham and Standedge Road at Greenfield, which bears no manufacturers mark and is of a different design to the others.

In 2007, Oldham Council carried out a Milestone Conservation and Restoration Project.

In a document produced at the time a total of 24 cast iron milestones were listed, six ‘milestones’ eight ‘boundary stones’ and six ‘mere stones’.

