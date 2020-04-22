Rock Choir launches campaign to ‘Keep Britain Singing’

Rock Choir is inviting the public to join in and ‘Keep Britain Singing’ during the coronavirus lockdown.

Every day at 3pm, one of the choir leaders will broadcast a free online session live via the Facebook page /TheRockChoir The interactive sessions are open to the choir’s 32,000 members nationwide and anyone else of any ability who would like to take part in the mass sing-along.

On Monday, April 27, the rehearsal will be led by Anthony Clegg, who is Rock Choir Leader in Oldham, Saddleworth, Romiley, Bolton and Middleton.

In the last month, Rock Choir achieved a collective reach of one million households with their sessions and are committed to providing this routine throughout the lockdown.

The sessions offer a fun sing of favourite well-known songs either from the Rock Choir repertoire or a request from anyone taking part, as well as singing tips and activities.

Rock Choir has also announced that it will open its doors for the new virtual summer term, starting on April 20.

As well as a vast selection of feel-good and well-known songs, the official five songs for the term are: The Beatles’ A Hard Day’s Night, Queen’s We are the Champions, John Farnham’s You’re the Voice, Steve Winwood’s Higher Love and Paul Simon’s Bridge Over Troubled Water.

The sessions allow friendships and support of members to continue when they are needed the most while learning songs and harmonies for future events.

Anyone wishing to take part in the new summer term should go to rockchoir.com and click on the ‘JOIN NOW’ button to follow the registration process online. The fee for the 12-week term is £100. Musical resources, videos, tuition and musical activities are part of the summer term online package as well as live tuition and Big Sing Events.

Rock Choir is currently celebrating its 15th year and is well-known for its unique formula and focus on the well-being of its members while offering life-affirming opportunities.

The choir, led by founder and award-winning singer/musician Caroline Redman Lusher, creates its own unique versions of feel-good and popular contemporary songs.

This offers its members the chance to learn, enjoy and perform these songs with no prior musical or singing experience.

With rehearsals taking place in more than 400 towns across the UK, each choir enjoys a fulfilling social life following the choir’s ethos of support and using music as a platform for health and well-being.

Share this story: Tweet





Print

