Roger and in! Win tickets to see Queen drummer Roger Taylor during solo tour

QUEEN legend Roger Taylor has announced a new UK solo tour alongside his new album – and you could be there at his Manchester gig.

One of the world’s best drummers and a rock icon, Taylor plays the Manchester Academy on Sunday, October 3 – and it will be his first live performance outside Queen in two decades.

Taylor said: “This is my modest tour. I just want it to be lots of fun, very good musically, and I want everybody to enjoy it.

“I’m really looking forward to it. Will I be playing Queen songs too? Absolutely!”

With the pandemic putting Queen + Adam Lambert’s epic UK and European tour on pause until 2022, the acclaimed drummer has decided to hit the road for a set of intimate shows.

The upcoming concerts will showcase his distinctive percussive, vocal and song writing talents that have been integral to Queen’s live and recorded output since 1970.

He is playing 14 shows to coincide with the release of his latest solo album Outsider on October 1.

As the songwriter of many of Queen’s biggest hits and much-loved tracks, Taylor promises a solo tour with an enthusiastic foray into Queen and his own classic catalogues.

“For some time now, we’ve all just been trying to get by,” said Taylor. “Now, it’s back to the basics, myself and some great musical pals getting back out there to play some rock.

“Obviously, we’ll include some of the Queen classic catalogue, and some of my earlier solo work, but we’ll also be introducing them to some of the new stuff.”

Taylor will perform with a specially assembled band for the tour made up of Queen + Adam Lambert’s keyboardist Spike Edney and supporting drummer Tyler Warren, plus guitarist Jason Falloon and Goldfrapp live players keyboardist Angie Pollock and bassist Charlie Jones.

On recording the Outsider album after isolation Taylor said: “I’ve had a bit of a creative spurt and suddenly found myself with an album, which was lovely. It was a surprise. “I just found myself in the studio and they came out one after the other. It was a pleasure really.”

Tickets for the Manchester show are available online: https://tinyurl.com/ymtbbd79

• The Independent is teaming up with MPPromotions so one lucky reader can win a pair of tickets to the show. Simply answer the following question to be in with a chance of winning:

Who was the late lead singer of Queen?

a) Freddie Mercury

b) Brian May

c) Roger Taylor

Email entries to competitions@localcommunications.co.uk or write to Queen competition, Saddleworth Independent, Units 3-4, 45 High Street, Uppermill, Saddleworth, OL3 6HS.

Entries must reach us by Friday, September 24, 2021. Please include your name, address and phone number. The judges’ decision is final. T&Cs apply.

