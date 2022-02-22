Roger raises a glass to celebrate 100th birthday

A RETIRED local businessman whose family name is synonymous with the local cricket scene is celebrating after reaching a three-figure landmark of his own.

Roger Tanner, president of Greenfield Cricket Club since 1951, joined Saddleworth’s distinguished centenarian club on January 24, 2022.

Roger’s 100th birthday was marked with a quiet family gathering plus the usual acknowledgment of longevity from the Queen.

Nephew Frederic told the Independent: “Roger had a lovely day with close family.

“He received many cards, gifts and birthday messages. He was thrilled with his card from the Queen and enjoyed a champagne toast to celebrate the occasion.”

Roger was born in 1922 when George V was on the throne and David Lloyd George was still Prime Minister.

He was the youngest of four children and is the surviving sibling of Barbara, Selma and Tommy.

Roger was educated privately in Uppermill and then went to Uppingham Independent Boarding School in Rutland.

From there he went to the Royal College of Music in London where he excelled as a pianist.

In 1942, Roger joined the Royal Air Force, the same year his father Jack passed away. Jack was one of the founders of Tanners Mill in 1911.

The family were previously managers at Royal George Mills before deciding to take ownership of a mill themselves.

Roger was posted to India and became a pilot. After his demob, he joined the family business, based at Greenfield. He eventually became managing director and chairman.

“Roger has always been very outgoing and sociable,” said Frederic.

Roger served as a member of Saddleworth Urban District from 1957-1970 and was Chairman in 1963. From 1975-76, he was a member of Saddleworth Parish Council.

In 2014, he received Oldham Council’s Civic Appreciation Award in recognition of his service and dedication to the local community, and is one of only 10 recipients to date.

He was a founder member of Saddleworth Chamber Concert Society in 1974 and Chairman of the Friends of the Royal Northern College of Music in 1977.

With his interest in local history, he founded Saddleworth Museum in 1962, of which he remains a patron, and also Saddleworth Civic Trust and Saddleworth Historical Society.

He was also Chairman of the Saddleworth Festival of Arts for more than 30 years and patron of many other local societies.

Roger became a Deputy Lieutenant in 1979 and was awarded the MBE for services to arts in Queen’s Birthday Honours in 2003.

