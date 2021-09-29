Roll up for End of the Pier show in aid of Maggie’s

ROLL up, roll up, for An End of the Pier Show which will raise the roof at Oldham Coliseum in aid of Maggie’s Oldham cancer centre.

For one night only the show will bring an evening of music and comedy on Friday, October 8, starting at 7.30pm.

The event, which is almost sold out, will be hosted by Eamonn O’Neal and Jimmy Wagg featuring John Henshaw & The Bewildered, Buzz Hawkins & The Bradshaws, Archie Kelly, Steve Royle & Shelia Gott.

The show is raising funds for Maggie’s Oldham cancer centre, based in the grounds of the Royal Oldham Hospital and providing free cancer support and information.

For tickets (full price £17 or concessions £14), call the Oldham Coliseum Box Office on 0161 624 2829 or visit the website www.coliseum.org.uk

Find out more about Maggie’s online: https://maggies.org

