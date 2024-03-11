Rotarians donate Easter eggs to local children

LOCAL Rotarians are helping to spread some cheer to children from struggling families this Easter.

Rotary Oldham Metro have decided to donate over 1,000 Easter eggs to youngsters who might not otherwise have had one to enjoy.

The task of deciding who should receive the donations was difficult but there was an overwhelming response to a social media appeal.

The organisations chosen all directly help the many children across Oldham living in poverty and have distributed the chocolate treats to them.

They are Oldham Greenhill Community, REEL CIC, Oldham children’s services, The Salvation Army, SEE School, Family liaison from four GP surgeries, Young Carers, The Royal Oldham Hospital’s children’s ward, NEON Hub, Kings Kitchen, Friends of Stoneleigh Park, Sholver Community, and 8th Oldham Brownies.

A spokesperson for Rotary Oldham Metro said: “We are sorry we couldn’t fulfil every request but we hope we have made over 1,000 children a little happier this Easter.”

