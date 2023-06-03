Rotary Club helps the needy with Foodbank donation

SADDLEWORTH’S Rotary Club has done its bit to help those in need on its doorstep with a donation to Oldham Foodbank.

The branch has handed £500 worth of Aldi vouchers to the organisation, which is based in the Derker area of the town.

Club members decided to help and after discussions with Foodbank manager Tom Lewis-Hood and vouchers for the supermarket was deemed to be the best option to allow the Foodbank and those whom it supported some flexibility in choice and to supplement stock held at its warehouse.

Saddleworth Rotary President Ian Brett said, “Our Rotary Club is pleased to be able to support the Foodbank as our members recognise the difficulties that continued high inflation creates with basic food prices being affected in many cases above the average.

“We know that this impacts on the poorest most and hope these vouchers will help.”

Tom Lewis-Hood thanked the Saddleworth Rotary Club for their donation.

He said: “The Foodbank cannot operate without the generosity of all in the local community who donate either individually

