Rotary Club of Saddleworth donates to the Pakistan Flood Response Fund

THE Rotary Club of Saddleworth has donated £1000 to the Pakistan Flood Response Fund.

The worsening humanitarian crisis since the widespread flooding last year, has lead to Rotary International though its associated charity The Rotary Foundation creating a new, targeted fund offering lifesaving aid.

Rotary anticipates making several substantial grants of between $25,000 and $50,000, through which Rotarians across Pakistan will be able immeasurably to improve the lives of the local population.

Ian Brett, President of Saddleworth Rotary Club, said: “With so many recent tragic events happening across the globe club members did not want this flooding event to become a forgotten tragedy and were keen to support those affected.

“The money will go towards the combined efforts of Rotary Clubs in Pakistan and across the globe in providing locally driven solutions.”

If you want more information or wish to contribute, visit rotarygbi.org/donate

