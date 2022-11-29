Rotary Clubs provide Christmas Magic at Mahdlo Youth Zone

CHRISTMAS parties will be enjoyed by Mahdlo Youth Zone thanks to funds raised at this year’s Saddleworth Show and Wellifest.

The Rotary Clubs of Oldham Metro and Saddleworth, who organise the popular annual show in Greenfield, both donated £750 to fund five parties.

The parties will be held in Senior Zone (13 to 19 year olds), Junior Zone (8 to 12 year olds), Girls Zone and two Family Zone sessions.

Jon Stocker, Vice President of the Saddleworth Rotary Club, said: “The Rotary Clubs working together with local community groups make the Saddleworth Show and Wellifest Music Event a great success.”

Jack Wild, Vice President of Oldham Metro Rotary, added: “Both Clubs are strong supporters of Mahdlo in their effort to help young people in the Oldham area.”

Lucy Lees, CEO of Mahdlo, said: “We are delighted the two Rotary clubs are supporting us this Christmas.

“Young people have an awful lot going on now; we want to ensure they have the opportunity to have fun, celebrate and have a little Christmas magic during the festive season.”

As well as continuing to provide young people with opportunities to be the very best they can be, Mahdlo has also pledged to support Oldham residents by:

Providing a free hot meal every session in addition to £1 meals

Increasing the frequency of their clothes rehoming sessions, taking the lead on school uniform rehoming across the borough

Expanding the age range to 0 to 19 year olds during Sunday Family Zone sessions, providing a warm, safe space for more families

Mahdlo Youth Zone, based on Egerton Street in Oldham town centre, offers support, activities and opportunities for young people aged 8 to 19 year olds (up to 25 for young people with a disability). Find out more online: www.mahdloyz.org

