Roughyeds get a ‘LIFt’ for development

OLDHAM Rugby League Club is ready to go to the next stage of development after securing £25,000 of Local Improvement Fund (LIF) money.

The Roughyeds will now further develop Melrose Playing Fields in Chadderton, which is owned by the Rugby Football League with them and Hollinwood community club holding a joint long-term lease.

And the intention is for the new women’s team to train and play there, while the men’s team will also train at the same venue.

It will also be the continued and much-improved base for Hollinwood, who play in the Pennine League.

Oldham chairman Chris Hamilton said: “We will now apply to the RFL to match the funding so that we can complete the part-finished extension at Melrose.

“This will enable us and Hollinwood ARLFC to have bigger and better facilities and, as a result, to expand the things we offer to the local community.”

News of the Roughyeds’ funding boost came as the sport of rugby league learned how clubs will be judged under new grading criteria set by strategic partner IMG, which will come into effect for the 2025 season.

The LIF was established in 2019 to provide funding for projects across the borough that aim to improve Oldham’s neighbourhoods, districts and local communities for the benefit of local residents.

Hundreds of thousands of pounds have been allocated to many local projects.

If voted through by the council on April 19, as is confidently expected to happen, illustrative club grades will be released later this year.

And Mr Hamilton thanked the efforts of Cllrs Chris Goodwin and Colin McLaren for their efforts in securing the boost.

He added: “We wish to publicly thank Oldham Council for approving this £25,000 application and Chris and Colin for their help and assistance in supporting this project.”

Training for Oldham’s women’s team will run from 10am until noon every Saturday and the club is urging anyone interested to get involved.

It will be headed by new head coach Steve Fitzmartin, a former assistant coach of the crack St Helens women’s team.

He said: “We are urging females aged 16 and over to be part of a journey in an exciting sport in which they will also make a lot of new friends.”

Anyone wanting to get involved is asked to email: oldhamwomenrlfc@outlook.com or contact the club via social media.

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print

