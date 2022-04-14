Roughyeds hit 100 points to get off the mark in style

OLDHAM RL were centurions as they recorded their first win of the season in style, defeating West Wales Raiders 100-4 in Betfred League 1.

Roughyeds ran home 18 tries, there were four apiece for Owen Restall and debutant Kian Morgan, while Martin Ridyard finished with 32 points from one try and 14 goals.

Ridyard equalled the club record number of goals in a game which was set by Bernard Ganley in 1959.

It was the second time in three home league games against Raiders that Roughyeds have hit more than 100m points to the delight of the 651 crowd.

The victory came at the third time of asking as Roughyeds were beaten 32-6 at home by Keighley Cougars in their opening league game and then drew 22-22 at Hunslet on their first away day.

The opening three results leaves Roughyeds fifth in the 11-team division.

Swinton Lions and North Wales Crusaders are the early-season pacesetters with three wins out of three while Cougars also have a 100 per cent record from two games.

Roughyeds are next in action at Rochdale Hornets on Good Friday, 3pm kick off.

They are next at home against new-boys Cornwall on Sunday, April 24 (3pm) and after that have back-to-back away games at Doncaster and Crusaders.

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print

